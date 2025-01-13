Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 65,283 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 65,283 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 423.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 778.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $70.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.67 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,219 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $554,618.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,798.28. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $693,289.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,585.96. This represents a 6.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

