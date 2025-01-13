Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LENZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 255.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $390,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LENZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LENZ Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of LENZ opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $38.93.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

