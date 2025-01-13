Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Declares $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.7422 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Price Performance
HROWM stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $27.72.
Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Company Profile
