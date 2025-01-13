HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Stock

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INZY

Inozyme Pharma Stock Down 28.6 %

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.68. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter worth $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter valued at $84,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.