Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Sells $39,119.59 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $39,119.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,310.03. The trade was a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Lesueur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,109.30.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of HCAT opened at $6.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $419.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.36. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 59.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Articles

