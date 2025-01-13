Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Shares Down 12.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) fell 12.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 196.70 ($2.40). 118,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 57,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224 ($2.73).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Helios Underwriting from GBX 201 ($2.45) to GBX 239 ($2.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 224.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 194.95. The company has a market cap of £140.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35.

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

