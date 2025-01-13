Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 93.4% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 58.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 282.1% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $109,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,577,950. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $69.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

