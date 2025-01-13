Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUMA shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Humacyte from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 18th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $6.00 target price on Humacyte and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of HUMA opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $580.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 427,459 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $1,855,172.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,378.02. This trade represents a 17.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 261,369 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $1,150,023.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,730,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,889.60. This represents a 13.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,799. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 66.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,764,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,529 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 504.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,641 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Humacyte by 693.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 524,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 3,301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 450,031 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

