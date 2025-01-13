ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.62 ($0.04). Approximately 27,062,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 31,089,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.67 ($0.04).
ImmuPharma Trading Down 1.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.06 million, a P/E ratio of -361.70 and a beta of 1.53.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.