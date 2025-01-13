ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.62 ($0.04). Approximately 27,062,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 31,089,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.67 ($0.04).

ImmuPharma Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.06 million, a P/E ratio of -361.70 and a beta of 1.53.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

