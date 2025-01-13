Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Buys 8 Shares of Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Hill purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,001 ($24.43) per share, for a total transaction of £160.08 ($195.43).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Gavin Hill acquired 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,122 ($25.91) per share, for a total transaction of £148.54 ($181.35).

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

LON:OXIG opened at GBX 1,972 ($24.08) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,293.02, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,870 ($22.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,765 ($33.76). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,095.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,202.25.

Oxford Instruments Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a GBX 5.10 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,441.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXIG shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,925 ($35.71) to GBX 2,830 ($34.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments provides academic and commercial organisations worldwide with market-leading scientific technology and expertise across its key market segments: materials analysis, semiconductor, and healthcare & life science.

Innovation is the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success, supporting its core purpose to accelerate the breakthroughs that create a brighter future for our world.

