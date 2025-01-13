Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Buys 8 Shares of Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Hill purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,001 ($24.43) per share, for a total transaction of £160.08 ($195.43).
Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 11th, Gavin Hill acquired 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,122 ($25.91) per share, for a total transaction of £148.54 ($181.35).
Oxford Instruments Stock Performance
LON:OXIG opened at GBX 1,972 ($24.08) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,293.02, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,870 ($22.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,765 ($33.76). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,095.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,202.25.
Oxford Instruments Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXIG shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,925 ($35.71) to GBX 2,830 ($34.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
Oxford Instruments provides academic and commercial organisations worldwide with market-leading scientific technology and expertise across its key market segments: materials analysis, semiconductor, and healthcare & life science.
Innovation is the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success, supporting its core purpose to accelerate the breakthroughs that create a brighter future for our world.
