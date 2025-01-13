Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Buys $33,228.00 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,089,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,069,884. This represents a 0.13 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,317 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $63,591.32.

On Monday, December 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,469 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $255,695.79.

On Thursday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 32,911 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $389,995.35.

On Monday, December 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,165 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $144,155.25.

On Thursday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,825 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,865 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $143,685.15.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,505 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $91,410.90.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,284 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $89,301.84.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,881 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,309.39.

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $44,770.00.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MIO opened at $11.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 70,022 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 48.0% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after buying an additional 362,964 shares in the last quarter.

