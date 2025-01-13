Insider Buying: Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Major Shareholder Acquires 7,600 Shares of Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) major shareholder David Nierenberg acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $70,148.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 101,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,441.54. The trade was a 8.05 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
David Nierenberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, David Nierenberg bought 4,740 shares of Potbelly stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $44,366.40.
Potbelly Stock Performance
Shares of PBPB opened at $9.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Potbelly Co. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $271.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
