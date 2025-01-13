Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CAO Sells $100,350.00 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,098.50. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AIR opened at $67.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.25. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $54.71 and a one year high of $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.47 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AAR by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 43.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 3.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

