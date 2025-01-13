Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$2,740,500.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.80, for a total value of C$2,740,500.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.0 %

AEM stock opened at C$121.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$115.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$109.24. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$60.17 and a 12 month high of C$123.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of C$2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4966052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.63%.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$116.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

