Insider Selling: Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) VP Sells $11,879.00 in Stock

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) VP Meredith J. Ching sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $11,879.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 148,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,484.99. This trade represents a 0.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Shares of ALEX opened at $17.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.29. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 228,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 582,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,032,000 after buying an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

