Insider Selling: Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Director Sells $501,345.90 in Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) Director Gautam Patel sold 62,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $501,345.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,968,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,770,776.86. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gautam Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Gautam Patel sold 17,410 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $139,454.10.

Shares of AMRX opened at $7.97 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 777,568 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 89,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,786,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,511,000 after buying an additional 378,136 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 169,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

