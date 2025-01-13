Insider Selling: Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI) Insider Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) insider RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$182,500.00.

Black Iron Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BKI opened at C$0.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.31 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. Black Iron Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.20.

Get Black Iron alerts:

About Black Iron

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Black Iron Inc is a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine namely the Shymanivske iron ore project located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The company operates through the development of its Ukrainian mining and exploration permits segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.