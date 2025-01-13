Insider Selling: Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI) Insider Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) insider RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$182,500.00.
Black Iron Stock Performance
Shares of TSE BKI opened at C$0.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.31 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. Black Iron Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.20.
