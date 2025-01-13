Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $4,325,400.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $4,325,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,388,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,734,318.18. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $4,153,200.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $3,742,200.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $2,671,350.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $2,605,350.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $2,158,200.00.

CRDO opened at $73.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.00 and a beta of 2.11. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,142,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,797,000 after buying an additional 909,578 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,916,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,230 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,791,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after purchasing an additional 115,271 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 873.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,300,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after purchasing an additional 170,412 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

