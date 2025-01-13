Insider Selling: Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Sells C$1,256,386.50 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total transaction of C$1,256,386.50.
Dollarama Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$137.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$137.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama Inc. has a 1 year low of C$96.08 and a 1 year high of C$152.97.
Dollarama Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.59%.
About Dollarama
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
