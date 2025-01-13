Insider Selling: Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Sells C$1,256,386.50 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total transaction of C$1,256,386.50.

Dollarama Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$137.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$137.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama Inc. has a 1 year low of C$96.08 and a 1 year high of C$152.97.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dollarama from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$145.17.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

