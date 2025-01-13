Insider Selling: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sells C$105,000.00 in Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQXGet Free Report) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total value of C$105,000.00.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. Equinox Gold Corp has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.80 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.03.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

