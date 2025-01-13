Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Sells $22,725.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director George R. Neble sold 1,250 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $22,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,629.60. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EverQuote Stock Down 3.8 %

EVER opened at $18.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $644.10 million, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $144.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 162.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EVER. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EverQuote from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in EverQuote by 215.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 41.2% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in EverQuote by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

