Insider Selling: FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) COO Sells $2,435,197.41 in Stock

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) COO Alberto Horihuela sold 403,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $2,435,197.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,449,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,741,998.53. The trade was a 21.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alberto Horihuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Alberto Horihuela sold 47,478 shares of FuboTV stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $69,792.66.

FuboTV Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. FuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.43.

Institutional Trading of FuboTV

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FuboTV in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in FuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FuboTV by 41.2% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of FuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

FuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

