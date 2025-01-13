Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells 35,506 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 35,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $3,331,172.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,923.04. This trade represents a 93.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 1,430 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $108,737.20.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,728 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $286,124.00.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 1,137 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $86,832.69.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 263 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total value of $20,616.57.
  • On Thursday, November 21st, Kevin Feeley sold 12,019 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $886,521.44.
  • On Tuesday, October 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 274 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $18,248.40.

GeneDx Price Performance

WGS stock opened at $89.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $98.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth $991,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in GeneDx by 8,096.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 36.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth about $2,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WGS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

