Insider Selling: Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) Director Sells $211,603.35 in Stock

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) Director Brittany Kaiser sold 604,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $211,603.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 604,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,603.35. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Up 19.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRYP opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gryphon Digital Mining

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gryphon Digital Mining stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.10% of Gryphon Digital Mining worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

