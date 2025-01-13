Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CFO Sells $227,979.00 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CFO Sara Bonstein sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $227,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,155.20. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sara Bonstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Sara Bonstein sold 1,066 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $67,925.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $65.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.12. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.46.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 EPS for the current year.

INSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,813,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,432,000 after purchasing an additional 172,664 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $237,076,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,871,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,648,000 after buying an additional 214,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,212,000 after acquiring an additional 714,539 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 113.3% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,800,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

