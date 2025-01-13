Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $1,237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 828,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,223,984.45. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $1,359,400.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Thad Jampol sold 20,174 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $1,196,318.20.

Intapp Stock Up 5.9 %

INTA stock opened at $67.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $71.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 59.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,054.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 9.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

