Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells 17,775 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $560,445.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,884,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,010,933.52. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 6th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 34,652 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,084,607.60.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,443 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $625,555.80.
- On Thursday, November 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $567,555.75.
JFrog Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of JFrog stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
