Insider Selling: K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Sells 42,198 Shares of Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Graham Wheelock sold 42,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total transaction of C$359,189.38.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNT. Raymond James increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.