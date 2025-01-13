Insider Selling: Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David A. Gillis sold 10,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total value of C$74,800.00.
Kelt Exploration Price Performance
Shares of KEL opened at C$7.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.37. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.01 and a twelve month high of C$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$107.88 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 16.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.5224359 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Kelt Exploration Company Profile
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
