Insider Selling: Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David A. Gillis sold 10,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total value of C$74,800.00.

Shares of KEL opened at C$7.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.37. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.01 and a twelve month high of C$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$107.88 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 16.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.5224359 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEL. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.06.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

