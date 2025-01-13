Insider Selling: Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sells $792,038.50 in Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,330.28. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $80.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 436.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975,110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Medtronic by 65.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,546,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,483 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Medtronic by 1,195.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,850,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $346,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 8,908.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

