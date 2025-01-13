Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$71,500.00 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$71,500.00.
Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 3rd, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 15,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.87, for a total value of C$208,050.00.
- On Thursday, November 21st, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 24,107 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.11, for a total value of C$316,042.77.
NuVista Energy Trading Down 0.8 %
NuVista Energy stock opened at C$14.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$9.59 and a one year high of C$14.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
