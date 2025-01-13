Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$71,500.00 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$71,500.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 15,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.87, for a total value of C$208,050.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 24,107 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.11, for a total value of C$316,042.77.

NuVista Energy stock opened at C$14.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$9.59 and a one year high of C$14.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVA. Cormark upgraded NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bankshares lowered shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut NuVista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.64.

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

