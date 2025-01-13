Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Sells $57,355.10 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $57,355.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,861.22. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neil Gregory Almstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 69,550 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $3,620,773.00.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

PTCT stock opened at $43.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.62. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $54.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,962,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,905,000 after purchasing an additional 198,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,554,000 after buying an additional 149,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,902 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

