Insider Selling: Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Major Shareholder Sells 597 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $19,241.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,043,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,616,566.83. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regional Management alerts:

On Wednesday, January 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,555 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $247,804.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 6,265 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $209,626.90.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,300 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $177,550.00.

Regional Management Stock Down 3.8 %

Regional Management stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 44.42 and a current ratio of 44.42.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regional Management

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Regional Management during the third quarter worth $209,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.