Insider Selling: Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Insider Sells $1,888,018.88 in Stock

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) insider Fmr Llc sold 290,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $1,888,018.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,541,511 shares in the company, valued at $29,474,406.39. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANA opened at $3.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $817.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SANA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities downgraded Sana Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. FMR LLC grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,609,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,166,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after acquiring an additional 276,055 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 22.4% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 11.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,047,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 105,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

