Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CMO Sells $43,466.03 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CMO Andrew Warden sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $43,466.03. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,346.92. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Warden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Andrew Warden sold 8,462 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $99,090.02.

Semrush Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $11.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 19.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,188,000 after acquiring an additional 467,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Semrush by 385.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 297,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 236,010 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the second quarter worth about $3,006,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 69.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 218,488 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEMR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

