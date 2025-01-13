Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CMO Sells $43,466.03 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CMO Andrew Warden sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $43,466.03. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,346.92. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Andrew Warden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Andrew Warden sold 8,462 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $99,090.02.
Semrush Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $11.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.27 and a beta of 1.62.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SEMR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
