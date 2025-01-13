Insider Selling: Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Insider Sells 3,785 Shares of Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $42,164.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,490.92. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 87.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $112.64 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.23%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,281,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after buying an additional 84,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,877,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,814,000 after acquiring an additional 102,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 48,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,484,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 33,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWO. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

