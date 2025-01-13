Insider Selling: Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Insider Sells 5,025 Shares of Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $56,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,587.23. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TWO opened at $11.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $112.64 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 87.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.23%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -37.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at $134,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 11.3% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

