Insider Selling: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) CEO Sells $730,450.00 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $730,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,989.22. This represents a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marshall Fordyce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Marshall Fordyce sold 17,500 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $753,725.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Marshall Fordyce sold 17,500 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $821,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Marshall Fordyce sold 19,375 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $782,556.25.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $37.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.15. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $51.61.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VERA shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

