Insight Acquisition Receives Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Minimum Market Value Requirement

On January 6, 2025, Insight Acquisition (OTCMKTS:INAQU), formerly known as Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc., received a written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”). The notice indicated that the company no longer meets the minimum market value of publicly held shares (“MVPHS”) of $15,000,000 required by Nasdaq’s Listing Rules.

Get alerts:

The notice does not have an immediate impact on the listing or trading of the company’s securities, but an indicator will be displayed with quotation information related to the company’s securities on NASDAQ.com and NASDAQTrader.com. If Insight Acquisition fails to regain compliance with the Rules within the specified timeframe, its securities may face delisting from Nasdaq.

Insight Acquisition has been granted 180 calendar days, until July 7, 2025, to regain compliance with the minimum market value requirement. If the company’s MVPHS closes at $15,000,000 or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days during this period, Nasdaq will confirm compliance in writing, and the matter will be resolved.

Failure to regain compliance and a subsequent delisting could adversely impact Insight Acquisition by reducing the liquidity and market price of its common stock, diminishing investor interest, limiting access to public capital markets for equity financing, and hampering the company’s ability to provide equity incentives to its employees.

Regarding forward-looking information, this development triggers cautionary notes, as outlined in the Current Report on Form 8-K. The company’s management acknowledges the risks and uncertainties associated with the situation and emphasizes the importance of closely monitoring compliance efforts.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to heed these updates and the company’s ongoing compliance efforts, considering the potential repercussions of a delisting scenario. The company will be required to adhere to Nasdaq’s regulations to maintain its listing status, ensuring transparency in its financial reporting and strategic decision-making processes.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Insight Acquisition’s 8K filing here.

Insight Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the FinTech, wealth, asset, investment management, and insurance tech sectors.

Further Reading