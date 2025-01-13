Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Sells $542,552.36 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 8,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $542,552.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,742 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,506.84. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, William Lewis sold 2,978 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $188,686.08.

On Thursday, January 2nd, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $1,310,812.50.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $65.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.12. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $80.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $93.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 71.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 522.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 2,348.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

