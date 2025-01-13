Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells $392,786.08 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $392,786.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,578.36. The trade was a 5.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Martina M.D. Flammer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $220,403.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $65.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.12. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.46.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Insmed's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,813,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,432,000 after purchasing an additional 172,664 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,076,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 12.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,871,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,648,000 after acquiring an additional 214,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,212,000 after acquiring an additional 714,539 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Insmed by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,800,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

