Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.81.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $269.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth $297,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $271.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Insulet has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $279.77. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.50.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

