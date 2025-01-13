International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,436 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD opened at $42.49 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

