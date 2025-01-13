International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 84,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTNQ opened at $73.88 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

