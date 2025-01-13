International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,293 Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of HACK opened at $74.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average is $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $79.00.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
