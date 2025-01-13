International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,703 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,527,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,397,000 after acquiring an additional 294,034 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,065,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,839,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,242,000 after acquiring an additional 760,722 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,300,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,783,000 after acquiring an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,073,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $35.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

