International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 227,537 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

