International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 248,483 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $24,673,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,441,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,262,057.20. This represents a 7.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,222.46. This represents a 40.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,969 shares of company stock valued at $46,656,527. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $211.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $245.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $248.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.39.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.74.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

