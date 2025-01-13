International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,725 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 17,133 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,364,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $34.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.