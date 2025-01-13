International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $263,000 Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,841 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $101.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.73. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $100.77 and a 12-month high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 87.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.33.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

